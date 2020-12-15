Exclusive: Tech Nation’s top London startups revealed

Tech Nation has announced London’s top five early stage tech companies as part of its Rising Stars competition.

In what has been a difficult year for small firms, Tech Nation has picked some of the most innovative startups from the capital.

In its third year, the Rising Stars programme is a national competition for innovative early-stage firms and the five regional winners across each region and nation are picked by a panel of industry experts.

The London startups, which range from lawtech to ecommerce, will now compete nationally for the chance to be named as one of Tech Nation’s 10 Rising Stars.

“London’s strength as a global leading ecosystem is demonstrated by its position as second in the world behind only Silicon Valley,” said Eoin Marsh, Tech Nation’s entrepreneur engagement manager in London.

“The quality of London applicants to Rising Stars was exceptional this year and for Ufurnish, Vimma, Define, Zobi and Dragonfly AI to be announced as our semi-finalists it is a real validation for their businesses in coming through an extremely competitive process.”

It has been a strong year for ecommerce platform Ufurnish which has managed to captialise on the sharp pivot to online shopping amid the pandemic. The furniture retailer has hired 14 people this year and is looking to raise a Series A investment round in the new year.

Digital entertainment brand Vimma has had a similarly successful year, growing its customer base significantly in the past few months. The company describes itself as a “productivity suite” for influencers who do not have talent management.

Other regional winners include lawtech Define, cyber security startup Zobi and adtech Dragonfly AI.