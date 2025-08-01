Exclusive: Premier League data partner Genius expands portfolio

Genius Sports provides semi-automated offside technology in the Premier League as its data and tach partner

The Premier League’s data and technology partner, Genius Sports, has secured a deal to provide the official betting data rights for 18 other top football leagues across Europe.

As part of a long-term agreement with the European Leagues Association, Genius Sports will use AI technology to capture and distribute official betting data for a wide range of other competitions, including the Dutch, Belgian, Swiss and Danish leagues. The data is used by betting companies to offer reliable, real-time in-play markets to their customers.

In addition, the contract gives the leagues the right to use the company’s ball-tracking technology to help match officials and provide additional data and graphics for fans in stadiums.

Genius Sports last year won a four-year contract to become the Premier League’s official data supplier, which includes operating the Semi-Automated Offside Technology to help Video Assistant Referees rule on marginal decisions that was introduced towards the end of last season. The London-based company also provides data to the EFL and Ligue 1 in France.

Alberto Colombo, general secretary of the European Leagues, said: “As part of the continued evolution of the European Leagues, we are proud to have once again supported our members in their future business and commercial development.

“This landmark deal with Genius Sports reflects both the evolution of the sports data market, but also the way technology will play an increasingly intertwined role in the way commercial deals come to fruition.”

“This expanded partnership with the European Leagues significantly enhances the breadth and depth of official, premium data available to our sportsbook partners,” said Steven Burton, head of partnerships at Genius Sports.

It comes as new domestic seasons get under way in many of Europe’s key football markets. A staggered approach in England sees Leagues One and Two launch this weekend, followed by the Championship next week and the Premier League the week after that.