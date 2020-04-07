Just 2,022 loans have been made to the UK’s small and medium-sized firms through the government’s coronavirus business lending scheme, meaning a paltry 0.65 per cent of enquiries have resulted in loans so far.

The latest figures, which are compiled by industry body UK Finance and were obtained by City A.M., show £291.9m had been lent as of yesterday via the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme (CBILS).

Read more: Banks ‘being defeated’ by coronavirus business loan scheme

There are around 6m small and medium-sized firms in the UK. They have monthly payroll costs of roughly £41bn, according to economic consultancy Fideres.

CBILS was launched on 23 March and offers loans to small businesses with turnover of up to £45m. Companies can access the money through more than 40 approved lenders and 80 per cent of the loans are guaranteed by the government.

Business owners have criticised the programme, however, saying stringent requirements from the government and banks had stemmed lending. On Thursday, chancellor Rishi Sunak ditched many of the demands on businesses.

By Wednesday, just £90.5m had been lent out via the scheme in 983 loans. The latest figures therefore mark an improvement in lending through CBILS after Sunak made the changes.

Yet the number of loans made as a percentage of the number of enquiries has fallen in recent days, City A.M. can reveal.

On Wednesday, the rate was around 0.74 per cent. When online and phone inquiries are taken into account, the rate was roughly 0.65 per cent as of yesterday. The figure is likely to rise as applications are processed, however.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

According to the UK Finance data, 52,710 phone enquiries and 256,483 online enquiries had been made by yesterday. Yet only 2,022 loans had been approved and £291.9m given out.

Financial services industry body UK Finance collects and compiles information from banks each day about their lending through the scheme.

‘Significant bottlenecks’ in loan scheme

Edwin Morgan, director of policy at the Institute of Directors (IoD) business group, said it was “encouraging” to see that more loans had been given out since Wednesday.

Yet he said: “There are clearly still significant bottlenecks.” He added: “If businesses have to go much longer without funds they could fall by the way-side.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We’re working with the financial services sector to ensure that companies feel the full benefits from this support.”

“We’re taking unprecedented action and have announced £330 billion in business loans and guarantees, paying 80 per cent of the wages of furloughed workers for three months, VAT and tax deferrals, introducing cash grants of up to £25,000 for small companies.”

A UK Finance spokesperson said: “Lenders have been working closely with the government and British Business Bank since implementation to ensure the scheme can operate in the best way possible.”

In response to business uproar, Sunak scrapped the CBILS requirements that directors give personal guarantees on loans and that firms should have been turned down for commercial lending first.

UK Finance said these “are important changes that should help viable businesses access the help they need”.

Chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses Mike Cherry said he welcomed the Treasury’s move to get rid of certain conditions.

Read more: Chancellor shakes up coronavirus loan scheme after criticism of banks

He said he hopes the changes “will help bring up this derisory sub-one per cent approval rate for CBILS applications”.

Yet he also called for more transparency around the process, so the government and banks can be held to account. “We need to see data on applications published on a weekly basis.”