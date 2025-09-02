Exclusive: England ready to halt cricket ODI over emergency alert test

England’s cricket team are ready to pause their ODI match against South Africa on Sunday to observe the government emergency alert test, City AM can reveal.

The UK government will be testing its alert systems, which will cause a loud noise on all 4G and 5G phones and tablets on Sunday at 3pm regardless of whether they’re on silent or not.

And with a packed sporting agenda set for this weekend, sports are taking steps to adapt to the possible disruption.

England, who lost the opening ODI on Tuesday, are hoping the test will come between innings on Sunday in Southampton.

But City AM can reveal that the 50-over match will be paused when the clock strikes 3pm if teams are on the pitch.

According to the government, phones may “make a loud siren-like sound, vibrate, or read out the alert”, with the episode potentially lasting up to 10 seconds.

England hit by emergency test?

Elsewhere, Super League chiefs have been forced to delay the kick-off of a match on Sunday due to the test, with the Rugby Football League deciding to get the Hull derby underway at 3:05 rather than its allotted start time five minutes prior.

New Zealand’s Women’s Rugby World Cup fixture against Ireland will be midway through its opening half while Italy’s match against Brazil will be getting their second half underway.

Women’s Rugby World Cup organisers were unable to provide an update on their policy at the time of publishing.

An ECB spokesperson told City AM: “Plans are in place to ensure fans attending Utilita Bowl on Sunday are aware of the national test of the emergency alerts system, which is due to take place during the third England Men’s Metro Bank ODI vs South Africa.

“We will work with match officials ahead of the game, and take appropriate action depending on the state of the game. Fans will be kept updated with in-stadia announcements as the game progresses.”

“A number of other fixtures kicking off at 2pm on Sunday in League One and the Betfred Women’s Super League are likely to be into the second half when the Emergency Alert sounds,” the Rugby Football League said.

England face South Africa in the second of three ODI matches on Sunday, looking to bounce back from their defeat in Leeds on Tuesday.

Jamie Smith was England’s top scorer on 54, while no other batter reached more than 15 runs.