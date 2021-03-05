Exclusive: Deloitte diversity chief dumped from role after bullying accusations

Deloitte’s deputy chief executive and diversity champion Dimple Agarwal is stepping down from that role following allegations of bullying from more than a dozen staff.

Agarwal, head of “people and purpose” at the Big Four auditor, was facing multiple complaints from staff over inappropriate working practices the Telegraph first reported, including communicating aggressively and making employees attend extremely early meetings.

Agarwal has now stepped down from her leadership roles.

City A.M. understands Agarwal is currently unwell and signed off work.

In an email to staff from Deloitte UK boss Richard Houston, seen by City A.M., Houston said: “I can confirm that Dimple is stepping down from her leadership roles both in the UK and NSE.

“The media coverage will attract scrutiny of our firm and I fully expect that you will have questions or concerns.

“I cannot comment on any of the allegations contained in the article. But, as I have consistently made clear, i’m absolutely committed to ensuring that everyone in our firm is treated with respect, and I will not tolerate behaviours or actions that are inconsistent with our global shared values.”

When approached by City A.M., Deloitte shared a statement in which Richard Houston said: “After two years on the Executive and making a significant contribution to the firm’s People & Purpose agenda, Dimple will be stepping down from her leadership roles. We’re grateful for what she’s achieved during her tenure.”

Having joined the firm in 2004, Agarwal had been at the centre of Deloitte’s diversity and inclusion push.

One of the most senior consultants at the firm, last year she said that the physical and mental wellbeing of the firm’s employees during lockdown was a priority for Deloitte.

