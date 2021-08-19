Deloitte gives all 333,000 staff lessons on climate change

All Deloitte employees will be given lessons as part of a climate change education programme over the next six months according to reports, as the auditing giant seeks to boost climate change literacy in its workforce.

The “climate learning program” that all 333,000 of the auditor’s international staff will be sent on, has been created with WWF, according a report by Green Queen.

The new digital learning programme, made of videos and interactive data visuals, is aimed at boosting employee’s awareness of the severity of the climate crisis, the main causes of it and its economic, social and environmental impact.

“To address climate change, we need to understand it,” said Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen. He added: “By educating and inspiring all 330,000 of us, we can help drive collective action at the scale required to help address climate change.”

Renjen described the programme as a “powerful tool to unlock the climate ambition of our most valuable asset and superpower—our people.”