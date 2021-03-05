Deloitte diversity chief 'facing internal investigation over bullying claims'

Deloitte’s deputy chief executive and diversity champion Dimple Agarwal is facing an internal probe over allegations of bullying.

Agarwal, head of “people and purpose” at the Big Four auditor, is facing complaints from staff over inappropriate working practices such as communicating aggressively and making employees attend extremely early meetings, the Telegraph first reported.

Having joined the firm in 2004, Agarwal has been at the centre of Deloitte’s diversity and inclusion push.

Agarwal, one of the most senior consultants at the firm, last year said that the physical and mental wellbeing of the firm’s employees during lockdown is a priority for Deloitte.

Despite the early starts, she has also previously said it is important to balance home and work life. A source told the Telegraph she is facing more than a dozen complaints, and that an internal investigation has started.

City A.M. has approached Deloitte for comment.

The news follows a similar embarrassment at fellow Big Four firm KPMG. Last month KPMG UK chair Bill Michael resigned from his role after telling staff to “stop moaning” about working conditions during the pandemic.

He also dismissed unconscious bias as “complete crap” and saying that nothing had been achieved from unconscious bias training programmes – of which KPMG offers.