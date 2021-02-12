KPMG's UK boss Bill Michael resigns after 'moaning' controversy

KPMG UK chair Bill Michael has resigned after a video surfaced online of the boss telling staff to “stop moaning” and “playing the victim”.

Michael was suspended as the Big Four firm launched an investigation into the comments, which were made during an online meeting with consultants.

KPMG today confirmed he has resigned and will leave the company at the end of the month.

“I love the firm and I am truly sorry that my words have caused hurt amongst my colleagues and for the impact the events of this week have had on them,” Michael said in a statement.

“In light of that, I regard my position as untenable and so I have decided to leave the firm. It has been a privilege to have acted as chair of KPMG.”

Board member Bina Mehta will take over as acting chair Mary O’Connor, head of clients and markets has assumed Michael’s day-to-day responsibilites.

KPMG said it will undertake a leadership election in due course.

Michael’s abrupt departure follows an outburst during which the KPMG chair, who earned £1.7m last year, attacked staff for complaining about working conditions during the pandemic.

He also dismissed unconscious bias as “complete crap” and saying that nothing had been achieved from unconscious bias training programmes.

