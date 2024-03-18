KPMG UK re-elects chief ahead of ‘some big changes’

KPMG UK is currently in the process of merging its consulting and deal advisory units.

The UK arm of Big Four firm has re-elected Jon Holt to serve a second term as the firm’s chief executive.

He was first elected to the position back in 2021 after former chief executive and chair Bill Michael resigned after facing backlash for telling staff to “stop moaning” about working conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holt was formerly head of audit at the firm before he took on the new role in April 2021 and has been working at KPMG for over 20 years.

His first-term was set to end in September 2025, but the firm announced today that the firm’s equity partners have voted to extend Holt’s term by an additional five years, adding that he was “re-elected with overwhelming support”.

Commenting on his re-election, Holt said: “2024 will see us make some big changes – combining our deals and consulting businesses into one practice called advisory – and exploring a potential merger with KPMG Switzerland to give us more collective power to invest and build new services for our clients.

“I am pleased to have the backing of my partners to deliver the next chapter of our strategy for our firm,” he added.

Bina Mehta, chair of KPMG UK, said: “I’m delighted Jon has been re-elected for a second term. This is a reflection of the substantial progress he has made to transform our firm and puts us on a strong footing to deliver sustainable growth.”