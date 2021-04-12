Jon Holt elected KPMG UK’s new chief executive

Following a partnership vote Jon Holt has been elected KPMG UK’s new chief executive, marking a transitionary moment for the Big Four firm after a bumpy start to the new year.

Holt, formerly head of audit at the firm, will begin his new role immediately and serve as chief executive until the end of September 2025.

The search for a new leader came after former CEO and chair Bill Michael resigned after facing backlash for telling staff to “stop moaning” about working conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

KPMG said Holt received “overwhelming” support from partners during the voting process.

KPMG UK chair Bina Mehta said: “I’m delighted that Jon received the overwhelming backing of the partnership. Jon’s extensive experience and inclusive leadership style means he is well placed to deliver the next stage of our growth strategy and support our clients as the country emerges from the pandemic.”

Holt added: “Now is the time to challenge ways of working and use what we’ve learnt during the pandemic to really drive positive action. This is the moment for leaders to adapt their operations, reduce their environmental footprint and recruit diverse talent right across the UK.

“I am passionate about driving this change. There must be no limit in business to where talent, achievement and hard work can take you, whoever you are and whatever your background.”

Prior to his head of audit role, Holt was a senior partner at KPMG’s Manchester office. He joined the Big Four firm in 1994.