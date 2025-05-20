Exclusive: Channel 4 launches video on Spotify

Channel 4 and Spotify have struck ground-breaking move for Channe 4 to become the first UK broadcaster to bring video programming to Spotify

Channel 4 has become the first UK broadcaster to bring video programming to the streaming platform, in a move that will see episodes from its youth-focused digital brand.

While Spotify continues to broaden its video offerings beyond just music and podcasts, Channel 4 is seeking to expand its reach among a younger audience through new distribution strategies.

From later on this week, programming from the broadcaster’s Channel 4.0 – a digital initiative launched just three years ago targeting viewers aged 13-24 – will be accessible via Spotify’s apps.

Initial shows will include ‘Minor Issues’, ‘Hear Me Out’, and ‘Secret Sauce’.

A strategic shift for Channel 4

The agreement will align with Channel 4’s ambition to meet younger audiences on platforms where they already consume content.

Previous similar initiatives have included launching their content on Snapchat in 2018, on Tiktok in 2021, and, more recently, releasing long-form programming on Youtube in 2022.

“Our job is to go where the audiences are – and Gen Z are watching video across a range of digital platforms, Spotify included”, said outgoing Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon in a statement.

“This move supports our broader digital strategy and revenue goals”, she added.

For Spotify, this marks a continued shift beyond audio capabilities.

The platform reported a double-digit jump in video consumption on its platform last year, and recently launched a ‘partner program’ to support creators who produce both audio and video.

Globally, the app says it has around 170m podcast listeners – a 12-fold increase since 2019.

“We see Spotify as a powerful tool for broadcasters like Channel 4 to connect with new and loyal audiences”, said Roman Wasenmuller, Spotify’s vice president of podcast business. “Video consumption is growing rapidly on our platform”.

Shift in leadership and strategy

The announcement comes amid broader changes at Channel 4.

Mahon, who has led the publicly owned broadcaster since 2017, recently confirmed she will step down this summer.

Read more Channel 5 to show Club World Cup in UK after deal with Dazn

She is set to become chief executive of Superstruct Entertainment, the live events company behind British festivals like Broadmasters.

Her departure follows a turbulent period for Channel 4, which faced a decline in viewership among young people and slumped ad revenues.

In 2023, the firm posted a pre-tax deficit of £53m, as well as a 10 per cent drop in revenue – its first financial loss in four years.

Yet Mahon’s tenure has been marked by digital transformation efforts and shift towards online first strategies like Channel 4.0, which reported a 99 per cent increase in year on year viewing.

This latest deal could help maintain digital momentum through Spotify, under new interim leadership from chief operating officer Jonathan Allan, as the firm continues to implement Mahon’s strategy.

Rising demand for digital distribution

The Channel 4—Spotify collaboration also reflects a wider trend in the media sector: traditional broadcasters are turning to digital platforms to distribute content and retain relevance with younger audiences.

Last week, Channel 4 and TNT Sports struck a three-year deal with the English FA to jointly broadcast every round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

The arrangement, a first of its kind, shows growing broadcaster interest in previously undeserved properties, with digital distribution often central to those plans.

The news also follows a recent report that found Brits spending a staggering £5bn a year just to avoid ads on leading streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Spotify has been experimenting with platform features aimed to increase podcast discoverability, including the roll-out of public play counts.

Yet, the firm faced pushback from independent creators concerned the change would favour larger shows.

Spotify has since scaled back the rollout, limiting visible metrics to shows with at least 50,000 plays.