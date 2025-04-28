Channel 4 chief Alex Mahon steps down afer 8 years

Alex Mahon will step down as chief executive (CEO) of Channel 4 this summer after eight years leading the UK broadcaster, the company said on Monday.

Mahon, who became Channel 4′s first female CEO in 2017, helped steer the publicly owned, commercially funded broadcaster through two government attempts at privatisation and a major shift towards digital streaming.

“We try our best to challenge convention and to change conversations. And we do it with a kind of irreverent brilliance that simply doesn’t exist anywhere else”, she said.

She will be succeeded on an interim basis by Jonathan Allan, the broadcaster’s chief operating officer, while a search for a permanent replacement is launched.

Her departure comes as Channel 4 faces mounting challenges, including a slump in traditional television viewership among young audiences, and a sharp decline in advertising revenue.

The broadcaster reported a £52m pre-tax deficit last year, its first in four years, following a 10 per cent drop in annual revenues to just over £1bn.

During her tenure, Mahon oversaw a major digital transformation strategy, expanded Channel 4’s regional footprint, and championed workplace reforms, including new pregnancy loss policies.

She also led the broadcaster through the pandemic, an advertising downturn, and intensifying competition from global streaming platforms.

Channel 4 said Mahon leaves the broadcaster in “excellent health”, with a strong management team in place to implement its ‘fast forward’ strategy, aimed at future-proofing the organisation.

Both Mahon and interim chair Dawn Airey praised Channel 4’s resilience and creative leadership during Mahon’s time at the helm.

“Through every twist and turn, there’s been one constant: the astonishing calibre, resilience, and creativity of all my colleagues at Channel 4”, said the now-former CEO.

