Evercore to acquire Robey Warshaw for £146m

George Osborne became a partner at the firm in 2021 | Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Robey Warshaw, the City advisory firm that counts former Chancellor George Osborne among its partners, is to be acquired by US finance giant Evercore in a £146m deal, bringing to an end speculation around the future of the firm.

Evercore aims to use Robey Warshaw as a foothold in the Square Mile, tapping into relationships built by senior figures in the firm.

The boutique advisory firm was set up by Simon Robey, Simon Warshaw and Philip Apostolides in 2013.

Robey Warshaw has developed a strong reputation in the Square Mile, swiftly recognised by City AM as ‘Dealmaker of the Year’ in 2016.

In 2021 the firm made national headlines after George Osborne joined as a full-time partner.

JP Morgan veteran Chetan Singh joined last year as the firm’s fifth partner – only the second partner to join outside of the founding members.

A major investment banking deal

Robey Warshaw co-founder Simon Robey said of the news: “Our clients will continue to get the personal attention and care we have always strived to provide.

“They will also be able to benefit from greater global reach, broad product capabilities and sector expertise. Evercore is the right home for all of us, and I’m personally very excited to have made a long-term commitment to playing my part in its future.”

Meanwhile, fellow co-founder Simon Warshaw said: “The combination with Evercore is an excellent fit and creates an outstanding opportunity to provide more to our clients, whilst maintaining the highest standards of excellence that have been at the heart of Robey Warshaw.

“We are looking forward to working together.”

Evercore chief John S. Weinberg says: “Robey Warshaw brings extraordinary, long-standing relationships with some of the world’s leading multinational companies.

“Their addition to Evercore strengthens our global platform and creates exciting opportunities to expand the value we deliver to clients around the world.”