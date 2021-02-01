George Osborne takes up full-time banking role at Robey Warshaw

George Osborne is joining boutique investment bank Robey Warshaw, as he shuns a portfolio of wide-ranging roles to become a full-time mergers and acquisitions banker.

The former chancellor will step down from his current roles as editor-in-chief of the Evening Standard and a senior advisor to Blackrock at the end of March, taking up a full-time role as partner at Robey Warshaw in April.

London-based Robey Warshaw has advised on some of the largest deals in the UK since its inception in 2013, including Comcast’s successful takeover bid for Sky.

The appointment of Osborne marks its first partnership expansion beyond its three founding members, Sir Simon Robey, Simon Warshaw and Philip Apostolides.

“We founded Robey Warshaw eight years ago to help our clients to the very best of our collective abilities and we remain single-mindedly committed to that purpose,” a Robey Warshaw spokesperson said.

“We believe that George will significantly enhance the advice we give to clients. He brings differentiated experience and expertise to our team from his leading roles in global finance over the past decade.

“We remain hugely ambitious about our company’s future and believe that George will help expand our reach, and what we can offer our clients without changing the philosophy or ethos of our firm.”

Since its foundation by three prominent City dealmakers, Robey Warshaw has built a reputation as one of the key players in a booming M&A market.

Robey Warshaw’s major clients include Centrica, Vodafone, BP and the London Stock Exchange, which the bank advised on its recent $27bn takeover of Refinitiv.

Osborne said: “Robey Warshaw is the best of the best, advising great businesses on how to grow, and I’m proud to be joining this first-rate team.”