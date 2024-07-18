Even as sales slump, Jonathan Akeroyd leaves Burberry a stronger brand

Despite restrictions curbing European sales, Burberry has opened a new store on Sloane Street in London, as it readies for three more stores to follow over the next year.

Burberry’s Jonathan Akeroyd is leaving the company “by mutual agreement with the

board” – to be replaced by former Coach CEO Joshua Schulman. It’s a move that

comes as the fashion brand’s sales have declined in a “disappointing” first quarter in

core markets, including the UK.



But is Burberry throwing the baby out with the bathwater?

Data from YouGov BrandIndex does not paint a picture of a brand going backwards.

Impression scores, for example, which measure general positive or negative

sentiment , have risen from 9.9 to 12.2 (+2.3) since Akeroyd took the reins in

October 2021. While they’ve been beneath the average for most of his tenure, this

has recently turned around: the brand is, as of our latest data, more well-regarded

than the average high street fashion brand (11.3).

Similarly, perceptions of Burberry’s quality have improved over Akeroyd’s tenure:

scores for this metric have risen from 28.3 to 31.5 (+3.2), perhaps reflecting the

erstwhile CEO’s efforts to take the brand further upmarket. And while opinion of

Burberry’s Value for Money – a key consideration for many in a cost-of-living crisis –

remains negative, scores for this measure have jumped from -10.5 to -8.1 (+2.4).

Customers are also happier with Burberry than they once were. Satisfaction scores

were at 2.8 when Akeroyd took over, and they now sit at 4.6 (+1.8). There are other

improvements in terms of Consideration, which has risen from 3.2 to 4.4 (+1.2), and

Recommend scores, which have moved from 5.5 to 6.8 (+1.3).



None of these gains are seismic, but in terms of public opinion, the brand is on the

right track. The company has said that the aim for the new CEO’s tenure is to return

to “more of the timeless, classic attributes that Burberry is known for”, and it has

partially attributed its troubles to a too-quick “creative transition”. That said, market

forces have also dented the sales of other brands in the luxury space (such as

Mulberry ), and if Akeroyd’s strategy did not quite satisfy the board, it may have also

borne some fruit. Will it be allowed to ripen?