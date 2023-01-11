Electric truck maker Tevva gears up for UK mass production

EV truck maker Tevva is set to start mass production of vans after receiving the green light from both UK and EU regulators. (Photo/Tevva)

Electric truck maker Tevva is set to start mass production of electric vans after receiving the green light from both UK and EU regulators.

The Essex-based “scale up” has received the okay from the UK Vehicle Certification Agency as well as Sweden’s transport agency, meaning it can manufacture and sell trucks with both left and right-hand drive.

“I am incredibly proud of our team who have worked tirelessly to secure this certification and get our 7.5-tonne electric truck in customers’ hands and on the roads,” chief executive Asher Bennett said in a statement.

Endowed with a 105 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, Tevva’s trucks can run for up to 140 miles on a single charge.

The range will be amplified to 354 miles later this year by a new fleet of vans running with a hydrogen range-extender.

“By embracing both hydrogen and electric fuel sources, we can rethink the energy mix in transport, reduce strain on our electricity grid and accelerate electric truck adoption,” Bennett added.

The company, which was founded by Bennett in 2013, will later expand from the UK to continental Europe, selling its trucks to clients in the German and French markets.

“The first quarter we’re focused on UK deliveries and then we’ll start moving to building our trucks in Britain and delivering them to Europe later on,” the chief executive told City A.M.

“We still expect to set up a manufacturing facility somewhere in Europe but the final location has not been decided yet.”

Tevva has also been mulling about setting up shop in the US, but plans have yet to be announced.

“We are very deep in making decisions on where to set up operations in the US,” Bennett concluded.

“Right now we’re very busy getting the trucks out to UK customers but that will come. The US is a very interesting market [for us].”