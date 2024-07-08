Eurostar strike threat during Olympics averted

The strike has been called off after talks

The threat of strike action on the Eurostar during the Paris Olympics has been averted following intense negotiations.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said Eurostar had agreed to “significantly improve” payments for staff working during the Olympics and Paralympics following a ballot for industrial action.

The High Speed Rail operator will now provide a one-off payment of at least £650 to eligible employees, replacing a shift-based system described by the RMT as “divisive and insufficient.” The payment will be made in the September 2024 payroll.

It means no industrial action will take place during what is expected to be an exceptionally busy period for Eurostar. Between July and September, 2m passengers are expected to travel to the games, with peak days aligning with the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “This improved offer is a testament to our persistent negotiations and the dogged determination of our members.

“We have secured a fair and adequate reward for their hard work during the upcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“This one-off payment acknowledges the dedication of our members during this busy period and we remain committed to securing the best possible conditions for our members across all roles.”