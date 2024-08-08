The Capitalist: Abercrombie & Fitch fall silent; Paris shouts ‘Merde!’ at Olympic muffin man

Abercrombie & Fitch open a new store in Shoreditch next week

Rumours, whispers and City gossip…

Abercrombie & Fitch silent on diversity pledge

The noughties are back, baby: and that means Von Dutch caps and Abercrombie & Fitch. All of a sudden ‘Brat Summer’ sounds appealing. The return is quite the coup for the company once voted “America’s most hated retailer”. The firm has been heavily criticised in the past for its approach to hiring conventionally hot white guys to work in its stores and front campaigns, much of which is detailed in the 2022 Netflix documentary ‘White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch’. Following the wave of criticism, Abercrombie & Fitch promised to change. Its website now pledges that the brand will reflect “the diversity of the communities we serve around the world” and it has previously said it won’t hire models solely based on body type or physical attractiveness. But when the firm was contacted by The Capitalist about its approach to hiring staff for its new Shoreditch store, which opens next week, the company declined to provide any details. I guess we’ll have to wait and see whether the fashion giant is true to its word.

Paris reacts to the Olympic muffin man: Merde!

Tiktok has been drooling over Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen, but not only his Y-fronts: he’s been banging on about the muffins at the Athlete’s Village and how they are the best he’s ever tasted. The Capitalist tried to source one but was warned against turning up to the Olympic Village. “It’s a closed, secure site and you need accreditation to get anywhere near there,” a muffin spokesperson scoffed. One senior Parisian exec working at the Olympics told The Capitalist that the Parisians, famously snobby about food, couldn’t care less about the American baked goods. “We know what muffins are,” he snorted. “But Parisians don’t eat them.” Meanwhile, Team GB Olympians were spotted joking about all their medals as they went through the bag scanners in Paris to catch the Eurostar back to London. Causing a ruckus in France: we’ve never felt prouder to be British.

Dunn a runner

Finally, an attempt to set the record for the longest-ever cricket run-up of all time is being attempted this Saturday. Makeshift Olympian Tom Dunn is running through the Square Mile with a ball in hand, tootling past Tower Bridge, Tower of London, close to Cannon Street and then down to Wandsworth Common, where he hopes to throw the first ball at a charity cricket match for mental health charity Mind UK at 1pm. What fun!

Send tips to thecapitalist@cityam.com