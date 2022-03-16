Eurostar prepares for busiest weekend as thousands flock to Paris for Six Nations’ final

Eurostar is expecting 20,000 travellers this weekend as thousands flock to Paris for the Six Nations’ final. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Eurostar)

Eurostar is preparing for its busiest weekend this year, as thousands travel to Paris for the Six Nations’ final between France and England.

Eurostar said it is expecting 20,000 people to take the train between London and Paris this weekend – a 12 per cent surge compared to normal times.

The railway operator added an extra service on Sunday to make space for Brits travelling from Paris.

“We all very much look forward to welcoming England fans onboard Eurostar this weekend,” Eurostar’s chief commercial officer Francois Le Doze said.

“With the UK’s removal of all testing requirements and the passenger locator form from this Friday, fans will be able to enjoy a seamless city-centre to city-centre travel experience.”