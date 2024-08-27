European VC firm Redalpine opens London office after £151m fundraise

Redalpine currently have offices in Zurich and Berlin

European venture capital firm Redalpine has raised $200m (£151.3m) for its largest ever fund, Redalpine capital VII, and opened a new office in London.

Founded in Switzerland in 2006, the company has been the backer of companies like Klarna, tax filing software Taxfix and German neobank N26.

Redalpine has also funded more than 10 UK-based companies, including 9fin, Uncommon, and Hypervision Surgical.

The group currently has offices in Zurich and Berlin, along with a presence in Silicon Valley, with the new London office opening in Wimpole Street, Marylebone.

Its new Redalpine capital VII fund closed oversubscribed, and will back between 15 and 20 early-stage companies across Europe.

The fund has already invested in nine companies, including Expression Edits, a British gene-editing company working on the development of life-saving therapies.

Other projects being funded include Legalfly, a Belgian AI copilot for legal workflows, and Proxima Fusion, a Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics spin-off working on clean energy production through fusion technology.

Sebastian Becker, general partner at Redalpine and head of the London office, said: “After expanding to Berlin, establishing a presence in London is the next logical step in our growth journey.

“London and the UK have shown very impressive advancements in the past few years, particularly in deeptech and AI – areas that align perfectly with our investment strategy at the continuum of software and science. I look forward to building our on-the-ground team and being on hand to further support our local portfolio companies.”

Michael Sidler, founding partner of Redalpine, added: “We are at a pivotal inflection point in technological development, with transformative change happening across all industries. Huge forces such as AI, energy transition, health and food security, and more are creating significant investment opportunities.

“We are seeking startups that are working on incredible solutions and are proud to be empowering the next generation of game-changing companies. With RAC VII, our largest fund to date, we can’t wait to co-create the future together with visionary entrepreneurs, while continuing our legacy of delivering outstanding returns for our investors.”