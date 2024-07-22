‘The race is on!’: British aerospace firm Orbex ready for liftoff after opening London office

“There is, I believe, a generational opportunity now,” the boss of British aerospace company Orbex has said. (Image: Orbex)

The heat is on for the UK to establish itself as a serious contender in the space race, according to the chief of aerospace company Orbex, which is on the brink of launching its first rocket.

Orbex has just opened a new office in the capital as it prepares for the UK’s first-ever vertical launch commercial space rocket, slated for launch as soon as next year.

“We’re on the cusp of a really interesting moment in European spaceflight,” said Phil Chambers. “We’ve had a period of a couple of years now where Europe hasn’t actually been able to launch a single kilogram to space.”

Delays with the European Space Agency’s Ariane 6 and issues with Vega have plagued European space missions. And the UK has had a series of near misses after the government controversially canned the Blue Streak missile in the 70s and then dropped out of the Ariane program in the 80s.

“We kind of lost out to the French and Germans there. But there is, I believe, a generational opportunity now,” said Chambers.

Orbex, headquartered in the Scottish Highlands, is essentially a taxi service to space, transporting payloads for satellite manufacturers and customers like the European Space Agency or NASA.

Its 19-metre-long, two-stage rocket, Prime, is designed to carry small satellites into low Earth orbit. It is powered by a renewable biofuel, which Orbex says significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to rivals.

After a Series C raise of nearly £17m, the company expanded into London last month to cement its position with a potential investor base. The business has raised £102m to date.

“London is obviously a very significant financial centre. And when you when we want to be out on the capital markets raising money, it’s difficult to do that from northern Scotland. So, you know, it’s the obvious choice,” Chambers explained.

It comes as the UK government announced a £33m national space programme to fund over 20 British projects, revealed at the Farnborough International Airshow on Monday.

Technology secretary Peter Kyle said: “From combating climate change to staying connected with loved ones, space technologies play an important role in many aspects of our day to day lives.

“Our £33m investment in these projects highlights the huge potential of the UK’s space industry, especially as we collaborate with international partners,” Kyle added.

Demand for satellites is rapidly increasing, with a shift from a few stationary ones to thousands in low Earth orbit, where much higher speed communication is possible. It is now seen by many as the fourth domain of power alongside air, land, and sea.

But it is a competitive industry, Chambers warned. If it does not move quickly, the UK could be “locked out” of the new European space race. Currently, a number European startups, including Isar Aerospace and RFA in Germany, Latitude and Maia in France, PLD in Spain, and Orbex representing the UK and Denmark, are all vying to launch their rockets.

“But none of these newer private companies have launched yet,” Chambers said, “so I think that the race is on.”