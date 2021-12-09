Satellite firm begins work on UK’s first new rocket launch site in 50 years

CGI image of space firm Orbex’s Scotland-based rocket site, which is expected to be completed next year.

Satellite firm Orbex has started construction on a new rocket launchpad, which will be the UK’s first in more than half a century.

The launchpad, in collaboration with Motive Offshore Group, is due to be based in Scotland, close to the Orbex headquarters in Forres.

And the countdown for launches has already begun, with rockets expected to be blasting off from the site by early next year.

Read more Orbex unveils world’s most carbon neutral space rocket ahead of COP26

Deputy CEO of the UK Space Agency Ian Annett said: “The construction of this new facility marks another major milestone in our ambitions to become a modern, agile spacefaring nation.

“This is a very exciting time for the UK space sector, as we look ahead to the first ever satellite launches from UK soil next year.”

The site will boost Orbex’s plans to launch its new Prime rocket, a more sustainable model which uses less carbon-dense fuel, which it unveiled in October.

The UK Space Agency injected £5.5m of funding into Orbex’s new rocket, which formed part of the government’s plan to make the country’s spaceports accessible to smaller satellite firms.

Orbex CEO Chris Larmour said: “The ability for our engineers to test Prime on its own launchpad is a major advancement on the roadmap to launch, and we are happy to already be constructing this major piece of infrastructure with Motive Offshore, a partner which has a very strong track record in other relevant industries.”

“This will be the first launchpad of its kind built in the UK for more than half a century and we look forward to seeing it completed and ready to go into service in the New Year.”