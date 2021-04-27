EU to charge Apple with anti-competitive behaviour over Spotify row

The EU will reportedly file antitrust charges against Apple this week over accusations its dominance of the app market has harmed competition.

The case relates to a complaint lodged by Spotify in 2019, which accused the iPhone maker of unfairly restricting rivals to its own Apple Music service and complaining about the company’s 30 per cent commission on in-app purchases.

Read more: Fortnite maker complains of Apple’s ‘anti-competitive’ behaviour to UK watchdog

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager will this week charge Apple with breaching the bloc’s laws through the rules it sets for developers, the Financial Times reported.

The complaint is one of four investigations into Apple launched by the EU last year. However, this would mark the first time the Commission has brought formal charges against the tech giant.

The UK competition watchdog has also opened a probe into Apple over claims the way it treats app developers is “unfair and uncompetitive”.

It comes amid rising scrutiny over Apple’s dominant position in the app market, with a slate of developers such as Fortnite maker Epic Games accusing the company of distorting the market.

Apple currently takes a 30 per cent cut of transactions in the App Store, as well as some in-app purchases.

Read more: EU set to charge Apple over Spotify music streaming complaint

It has taken a number of steps to stave off criticism, including cutting its App Store commission for smaller developers from 30 per cent to 15 per cent, though this has failed to satisfy regulators.

Apple has always denied allegations of anti-competitive behaviour. Last month it insisted its App Store was an “engine of the growth in the UK”, as well as in Europe.