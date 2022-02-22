EU to drop pre-departure tests for UK travellers ahead of Easter break

UK tourists will no longer be required to take pre-departure tests from 1 March.

The EU is set to scrap pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated travellers from 1 March, in time for the Easter break.

The European Council approve the move this morning, and it will apply to all those who have received either a second or booster dose within 270 days before their arrival into the bloc.

Underage children will need to show a pre-departure PCR while those who have not been fully vaccinated within the nine-month framework will be treated as unvaccinated, and therefore will be required to self-isolate.

Unvaccinated travellers will be required to take a pre-departure test and a PCR within 48 hours upon arrival.

The decision was welcomed by travel industry, with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) calling it a “sensible decision.”

“The patchwork of rules and regulations did nothing to prevent the spread of Covid but did cause immense damage to the economy of Europe causing the loss of jobs and businesses,” said WTTC’s chief executive Julia Simpson.

“Now is time to rebuild Travel & Tourism and connect Europe to the world.”

Commenting on the news, UK travel association ABTA said: “If the EU was to also recommend this approach then this could help bring greater consistency for travel rules and make it easier for holidaymakers.

“This in in turn would be a further boost to consumer confidence and the industry’s recovery.

“Travellers always need to remember that individual countries in the EU can determine their own Covid measures so they should closely monitor the Foreign Office’s travel advice in the run up to their holiday.”

The news comes as the UK prepares for a return to normalcy. Under the new ‘Living with Covid’ plan outlined yesterday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, from Thursday people will no longer be legally required to self-isolate after testing positive, while contact tracing will cease, City A.M. reported.

After removing all travel testing requirements, the UK Government is also expected to scrap the passenger locator form before the Easter break.