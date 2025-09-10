Enhanced Games: Brit Ben Proud joins so-called Doping Olympics

British Olympian Ben Proud could have his UK Sport funding cut after choosing to join the Enhanced Games.

The rebel competition, known by many as the Doping Olympics, will allow the Paris 2024 silver medal winner to take any measure of performance enhancing substances in pursuit of victory.

The controversial competition has filed a $800m lawsuit against various swimming bodies over plans by aquatics organisations to impose measures against anyone who shows an interest in the Enhanced Games, which is the brainchild of London-based Australian lawyer Aron D’Souza and backed by the likes of Peter Thiel and an investment vehicle linked to Donald Trump Jr.

Proud said he’d made the call because “I think realistically I’ve achieved everything I can”, adding that “the Enhanced [Games] is giving me a new opportunity. I definitely don’t think that’s undermining a clean sport”.

Proud joins Enhanced Games

The 30-year-old is the first Brit to head to the project, which claims to have broken existing swimming records using clothing technology and substances. The Games – set to launch in Las Vegas next year – will also include weightlifting and track events.

But UK Sport could now strip Proud of his UK Sport funding, saying that they are “engaging with our colleagues at Aquatics GB as a matter of urgency to determine Ben Proud’s suitability to receive public funds”.

The funding body concluded that they condemn “everything the Enhanced Games stands for in the strongest possible terms”, believing that “it risks compromising athlete health and welfare, undermines the trust of fans and is the absolute antithesis to our philosophy of winning well”.

“I will never take anything that I am unsure of,” Proud added. “They are not allowing anyone to participate if they are under any stress or health risks.”

Governing body Aquatics GB said that they’re “immensely disappointed in Ben Proud’s announcement”.