England to face Bangladesh in 2023 white-ball tour

England will tour Bangladesh in march next year to compete in sic white-ball matches. (Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images)

England will travel to Bangladesh in March next year for three one-day matches and three Twenty20 games in their latest white-ball tour.

It will be the first time since 2016 that England have played in the country and it follows a successful T20 and Test tour to Pakistan.

When the two sides last faced off in Bangladesh, the tourists won the one-day series 2-1.

Jos Buttler’s limited overs team are set to play two warm-up matches before facing Bangladesh in three 50-over games and three 20-over games.

Clare Connor, ECB interim chief executive, said: “It is exciting that the England Men’s white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016.

“The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic.

“There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions.”

England one-day series

1 March, SBNCS, Dhaka

3 March, SBNCS, Dhaka

6 March, ZACS, Chattogram

T20 series

9 March, ZACS Chattogram

12 March, SBNCS, Dhaka

14 March, SBNCS, Dhaka

The international news came hours after ECB chairman Richard Thompson yesterday said there is “too much white-ball domestic cricket“.

“There is probably too much domestic white-ball franchise cricket — ultimately a broadcaster can keep putting money on the table but the national governing body at some point is going to say no,” Thompson said.

“I think we’re now at that stage where governing bodies have got to say when we actually have too much and that is probably now.”