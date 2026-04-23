Palantir boss rebuts Polanski’s wild NHS claims

Polanski said NHS-Palantir deal was "a waste of public money"

A senior Palantir Technologies executive has issued a scathing point-by-point rebuttal after a viral video by Green Party leader Zack Polanski criticised the firm’s role in the NHS and wider public sector.

Louis Mosley, who leads Palantir in the UK and Europe, responded directly on X, challenging a series of claims made in the clip.

“Three things I can’t deny: it is a video… you are wearing a jacket… then you aren’t… then you are again”, he wrote. “Unfortunately that’s where the accuracy ends.”

Palantir’s point by point rebuttal

Mosley first addressed references to Palantir’s leadership, correcting claims about co-founder Peter Thiel.

“Peter Thiel is not our CEO. Alex Karp is — and has been for 20+ years.”

He also rejected how the company was described: “We are not a ‘spyware company’. Spyware is malware. Malware is illegal”

Elsewhere, the Palantir executive disputed suggestions of a “private tour” involving Peter Mandelson and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Read more Met Police eyes Palantir to speed crime probes

“There was no ‘private tour’ of our HQ. There was a public photocall to which the media came.”

Responding to concerns about Palantir’s role in NHS England, Mosley said the firm has no more access to NHS data “than Microsoft has to the contents of your Word documents”, adding: “We don’t have access to patient medical records”.

He also cited operational outcomes linked to the company’s software, including 110,000 additional operations and seven per cent more patients finding out whether they have cancer within 28 days.

Palantir-NHS deal

The exchange comes as Palantir’s £330m NHS data platform contract faces ongoing scrutiny and a potential break clause next year.

The company also holds contracts with the Ministry of Defence (MoF), and is used by several UK police forces, while the Metropolitan Police is exploring wider use of AI tools in investigations.

Polanski’s video also referenced Palantir’s international work with the Israel Defense Forces and US immigration enforcement under Donald Trump, as well as alleged political links involving Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein.