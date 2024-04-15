England spinner Derek Underwood dies aged 78

Derek Underwood of England and slow left-arm orthodox spin bowler for Kent County Cricket Club on 17th April 1970 at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, Kent, England. (Photo by Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

England’s most prolific spin bowler Derek Underwood has died aged 78.

The Test bowler took 297 scalps in 86 matches for the national team and was affectionately known as Deadly.

The Kent player started his career in 1966 with his county and played his last match in 1982. He took 108 wickets at the Oval including a brilliant 7/50 in the 1968 Ashes.

England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson said: “It is always a sad day when a great of the English game passes away. Derek Underwood will be remembered as one of the finest spin bowlers this country has ever produced and his remarkable record is testament to his enduring skill.

“To this day, there will still be the odd mention of Derek Underwood when conditions, especially in club cricket, become damp and perhaps suited to some accurate and pacey spin, and there’s no greater legacy than remaining part of the game long after you’ve finished playing. Our thoughts are with Derek’s friends and family, everyone at Kent CCC, and everyone who knew and loved him.”

Kent tribute

Kent lowered their flag to half-mast in memory of the 78-year-old.

“The Kent Cricket family is in mourning following the passing of one of its greatest ever players,” said Kent chair Simon Phillip.

“Derek was an outstanding contributor to both Kent and England, winning trophies for club and country and etching his name in the history books forevermore.

“Watching Derek weave his unique magic on a wet wicket was a privilege for all who were able to witness it. His induction into the ICC Hall of Fame shows the esteem in which he was held in world cricket.

“An advocate for growing our game worldwide whilst protecting our sport’s rich heritage, Derek also made substantial contributions off the field as well as on it, and he will be sorely missed by everyone at Kent Cricket.”