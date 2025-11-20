England Rugby extends deal with O2 until 2031

England Rugby this morning penned a deal with O2, extending the partnership between the two organisations to 35 years.

The extension will see O2 remain the front-of-shirt sponsor for England Rugby’s men’s and women’s teams in what the Rugby Football Union describes as “one of the longest standing shirt sponsorships in the world”.

It is the latest in a number of important deals between the Rugby Football Union and partners. The sport’s governing body signed a deal last year, reportedly worth £10m per season over a decade, that saw Twickenham renamed after insurance giant Allianz.

And England Rugby ended a long-term association with champagne house Bollinger to begin a partnership with English sparkling wine brand Nyetimber.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney: “We’re excited to build on our 30-year partnership with O2, whose longstanding commitment has supported the huge growth in the women’s game, numerous trophy lifts and record-breaking match attendances.

“Throughout this period and the ups and downs of sport O2 have been a consistent and reliable partner who understand the value of a long-term relationship.

“Their exceptional contribution to English rugby, continues to help us inspire future generations and reach new audiences and we look forward to the next phase of our successful partnership in the years ahead.”

England Rugby’s men’s team is in the midst of a successful autumn, beating Australia, Fiji and New Zealand this month and looking for a lossless series this weekend with a match against Argentina.

The women’s team lifted the Rugby World Cup in September in front of a capacity Allianz Stadium crowd.

Gareth Griffiths of Virgin Media O2 said: “O2 are very proud partners of England Rugby, and we’re thrilled to extend this for another five years.

“Rugby continues to thrive with our world-beating Red Roses, and our Men’s Team who are showing amazing potential with a fast and entertaining playing style. We are passionate rugby supporters and we’re so excited to see what comes next for O2 and England Rugby.”