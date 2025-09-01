Nyetimber muscle out Bollinger to partner with England Rugby

Sparkling wine producer Nyetimber has muscled out French firm Bollinger to become an official partner of England Rugby ahead of the autumn internationals.

The deal ends a 24 year relationship between the well-known champagne house and England, and is a coup for the West Sussex- and Hampshire-based firm with the national rugby team sponsored by an English sparkling wine for the first time.

The partnership will expand on Nyetimber’s sporting portfolio, with the firm earlier this year partnering with British Cycling and Team GB in 2024 ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The wine producers last week said they’d be expecting a top quality 2025 vintage after “optimal” weather conditions.

The number of vineyards in the UK exceeded 1,000 for the first time in 2023, with over 20m bottles expected to be produced this year alone.

England Rugby’s Claudio Borges said the deal was “fantastic”, adding that “both of our organisations demonstrate English excellence on-and-off the pitch”.

Nyetimber in this autumn

The deal has been completed in time for Nyetimber to be on offer for England’s autumn internationals series at Allianz Stadium.

Steve Borthwick’s side will take on Australia on 1 November, before facing Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina across the subsequent three weekends.

Nyetimber chief and owner, Eric Heerema said, “It means so much to us to have become the first English sparkling wine to England Rugby.

“As a brand with a history of partnering with British sporting institutions – including Team GB in 2024 – we feel incredibly proud to be supporting a national team; particularly one that is so iconic and has such a passionate following in this country.”

Added Borges: “Nyetimber has established itself as England’s finest sparkling wine through uncompromising attention to detail and commitment to quality.”

“Prosecco helped to open people’s minds that there’s more than just Champagne,” Heerema previously told City AM. To a certain extent, that trend has continued. English sparkling wine is not as cheap as Prosecco, nor is it as expensive as Champagne. It’s managed to carve out a niche in the market.”