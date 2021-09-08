England Men's summer 2022 cricket schedule confirmed: New Zealand Test series, white-ball July and South Africa in all formats

England cricket chiefs have confirmed the men’s team’s schedule for next summer, which will begin with a three-Test series against world champions New Zealand.

They will then play one-day and Twenty20 series against India and South Africa in July before another three-Test series with the Proteas in August and September.

“It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds back packing out venues later this summer,” said England cricket boss Tom Harrison.

“For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men’s international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test LV= Insurance Series against World Test Champions New Zealand.

“We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three LV= Insurance Test matches.”

The T20 Blast Finals Day has been scheduled for 16 July at Edgbaston but the England and Wales Cricket Board said discussions were ongoing over the rest of the domestic calendar and England Women’s home fixtures.

England cricket teams’ home schedule 2022

England Men’s LV= Insurance Test Series against New Zealand

1st LV= Insurance Test, Lord’s – 2-6 June

2nd LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge – 10-14 June

3rd LV= Insurance Test, Emerald Headingley – 23-27 June

England Men’s Series against India

Vitality IT20 Series

1st Vitality IT20, Emirates Old Trafford – 1 July

2nd Vitality IT20, Trent Bridge – 3 July

3rd Vitality IT20, The Ageas Bowl – 6 July

Royal London Series v India

1st Royal London ODI, Edgbaston – 9 July

2nd Royal London ODI, Kia Oval – 12 July

3rd Royal London ODI, Lord’s – 14 July

England Men’s Series against South Africa

Royal London Series

1st Royal London ODI, Emirates Riverside – 19 July

2nd Royal London ODI, Emirates Old Trafford – 22 July

3rd Royal London ODI, Emerald Headingley – 24 July

Vitality IT20 Series

1st Vitality IT20, Bristol – 27 July

2nd Vitality IT20, Sophia Gardens – 28 July

3rd Vitality IT20, The Ageas Bowl – 31 July

LV= Insurance Test Series

1st LV= Insurance Test, Lord’s – 17-21 August

2nd LV= Insurance Test, Edgbaston – 25-29 August

3rd LV= Insurance Test, Kia Oval – 8-12 September