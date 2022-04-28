Ben Stokes ‘honoured’ after England cricket chiefs confirm appointment as Test captain

Ben Stokes is set for his first match as England Test captain against New Zealand in June

England cricket chiefs have confirmed the appointment of Ben Stokes as captain of the men’s Test team.

All-rounder Stokes succeeds Joe Root, who stood down earlier this year after winning just one of his last 17 Test matches.

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team,” said Stokes.

“This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer.

“I want to thank Joe for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world.

“He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role.”

The appointment of Stokes is the first major decision taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board since it appointed former England and Kent batter Rob Key managing director of men’s cricket last week.

“I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben,” said Key.

“He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket.

“I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity.”

Stokes is reported to be keen to bring veteran bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad back into the fold.

His first Test match as captain is set to be against New Zealand in June.

“I am delighted that Ben has agreed to become England Men’s Test captain, which is another great achievement in his extraordinary career in an England shirt,” said ECB chef executive Tom Harrison.

“He cares deeply and passionately about what it means to represent England and he will lead us into a new era with great pride.

“It’s an important summer for our Test side and Ben will I am sure relish the challenge before him and his team.”