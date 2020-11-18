English cricket chiefs have announced a full programme of international action — with fans in attendance — for next summer.

England’s men’s will play India in a five-Test series starting August, following white-ball matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The women’s side will host one-day and Twenty20 series with South Africa and New Zealand, while England’s visually impaired team are set to defend the Ashes in a limited-overs series.

Ballots for the men’s internationals have opened today, with details available from each host venue. General sale tickets will be on offer from 12 January.

Ticketholders are promised refunds if Covid-19 restrictions prohibit crowds or cause games to be rearranged.

Cricket’s drive to welcome back crowds comes after it emerged the government was considering allowing football fans back into stadiums in low-risk areas before Christmas.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said another men’s Test series could be held in June.

England’s men and women were forced to play their internationals behind closed doors this year.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: “While Covid means there’s still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country.”

Provisional 2021 England Men’s home internationals

Tue 29 June England v Sri Lanka 1st ODI Emirates Riverside, Durham

Thu 1 July England v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Kia Oval

Sun 4 July England v Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Bristol County Ground

Thu 8 July England v Pakistan 1st ODI Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat 10 July England v Pakistan 2nd ODI Lord’s

Tue 13 July England v Pakistan 3rd ODI Edgbaston

Fri 16 July England v Pakistan 1st IT20 Trent Bridge

Sun 18 July England v Pakistan 2nd IT20 Emerald Headingley

Tue 20 July England v Pakistan 3rd IT20 Emirates Old Trafford

Wed 4-8 Aug England v India 1st Test Match Trent Bridge

Thu 12-16 Aug England v India 2nd Test Match Lord’s

Wed 25-29 Aug England v India 3rd Test Match Emerald Headingley

Thu 2-6 Sept England v India 4th Test Match Kia Oval

Fri 10-14 Sept England v India 5th Test Match Emirates Old Trafford