England looked much improved against Japan but All Blacks different beasts

England’s 52-17 victory over Japan in Tokyo on Saturday marked a milestone for Steve Borthwick’s side. For it was the first time since 2017 an overseas summer tour has seen England victorious in the opening game – a 34-38 win over Argentina in San Juan back then.

So already England are on a positive pathway in their first calendar summer since the 2023 World Cup bronze medal match.

But with two matches up against the mighty All Blacks across the next fortnight, what did we learn from the National Stadium?

Efficient England

The early months of Borthwick’s reign looked lethargic and robotic; England were not losing every game but they were winning ugly.

But against their hosts on Saturday they scored eight tries through eight different scorers and demonstrated their red-zone efficiency.

They entered Japan’s 22 on 14 occasions and scored 52 points at an average of 3.7 points per entry, compared to Japan’s seven entries for 14 points.

England are therefore learning to put moves together, trusting their brilliant depth in attacking players and taking their opportunities when on offer.

Over the next fortnight that’ll be vital given the quality of New Zealand.

Ewels be sorry

It was a sad state of affairs for Charlie Ewels, the Bath Rugby lock, who was handed a second red card in as many England appearances for a low shot on the vulnerable leg of Japan captain Michael Leitch.

Ewels became the first England international to be red carded twice and the first international player to be brandished a red card in back-to-back games.

It is, therefore, unlikely we will see the 28-year-old in an England shirt again. He has proved himself seemingly unable to control himself at the highest level and his discipline – in a position with so much depth – could cost him the rest of his career with the Red Rose.

England perspective

Japan are a tough outfit, and under Eddie Jones they’ll only harden. But England must not get carried away with their good performance in Tokyo, for the next two weeks will pose the true test of Borthwick’s reign – an away series in New Zealand.

You can count the number of wins England have over New Zealand on two hands – eight – with the tourists never winning a series against the All Blacks.

The two Tests – in Dunedin and Auckland – will see England play a side with a number of players from the Crusaders, who have catastrophically failed in Super Rugby this season.

But New Zealand at home is an incredibly tough beast and even one win, let alone replicating Ireland’s series win there in 2022, will be a boost for the England project.

The sad reality

These tours are superb, they always have been. And with Ireland down in South Africa, Wales in Australia and Scotland across North and South America; they really entertain during the summer months.

But these series are coming to an end with the introduction of a nations championship from 2026.

It’ll take away tours where players are encouraged to immerse themselves in local culture and will instead cultivate a trophy in non-World Cup and Lions years.

It is a shame but it is happening. So an England victory in New Zealand could mean more this year than ever before.