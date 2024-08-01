Emirates extends FA Cup sponsorship despite controversial changes

Emirates has been sponsor of the FA Cup since 2015

The Football Association has renewed its sponsorship deal with Emirates for the FA Cup for another four years.

The arrangement, which began in 2015 and is reported to be worth £10m per season, will now run through until at least 2028.

It comes as the FA Cup is set to undergo controversial changes this season, with replays set to be scrapped from the first round proper onwards.

“Emirates has been a valued partner of the FA Cup for almost a decade, and we are delighted to be extending our relationship once again,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

“Our partnership has gone from strength to strength over the years and their commitment to the world’s most iconic domestic cup competition during that time has greatly benefitted the English game.

“Their global reach continues to help us share the magic of the cup and its unique stories with fans around the world, and their ongoing investment into the Emirates FA Cup helps us to provide vital funding across all levels of English football.”

Sir Tim Clark, president Emirates Airline, said: “Over the years, the Emirates FA Cup has provided so many unforgettable sporting moments and brought communities together through the power of football.

“We remain incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with the FA, and with this prestigious and historic tournament that is loved by football fans worldwide.

“This is a commitment that underscores our dedication to supporting football at all levels, and we look forward to connecting even more fans from around the globe to their favourite teams, so that they too can experience the magic of the Emirates FA Cup.”