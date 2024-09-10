Arsenal add technology giant to growing sponsor portfolio in multi-year deal

NTT Data has become digital transformation partner of Arsenal on a multi-year deal

Arsenal have added to their suite of sponsors by signing up NTT Data as the club’s digital transformation partner.

The multi-year deal also sees Arsenal join the Japan-based global technology company’s group of sports partners, who also include The Open Championship and the McLaren Formula 1 team.

NTT Data said the move would help Arsenal to “enhance the club’s digital platforms and capabilities to support growth, improve performance, and deepen supporter connection”.

Read more Price of Arsenal debentures hits £25,000 as wealthy fans opt for season ticket shortcut

“We’re excited to welcome NTT Data as our first Official Digital Transformation Partner,” said Arsenal’s chief commercial officer Juliet Slot.

“Our ambition is to strengthen our connection with our supporters around the world so that we can serve them better.

“Enhancing our digital capabilities is an essential part of this journey where through service and connection to supporters we are able to drive forward our performance and our growth.”

It comes just weeks after NTT Data expanded its partnership with McLaren to encompass their F1 Academy team.

The company has been the official IT services provider to the Woking-based motorsport outfit since 2023.

Arsenal have grown their commercial revenue in recent years, jumping from £142m in 2022 to £169m in 2023. Main partners include Adidas, Emirates, Sobha Realty and Visit Rwanda.

“Arsenal is one of the most recognised football clubs in the world,” said Niccolo Spataro, CEO of NTT Data in the UK and Ireland.

“Its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to supporters is pioneering and its goal of placing people at the heart of innovation aligns with NTT Data’s core values and approach to business.

“We look forward to partnering with Arsenal, using our expertise to deliver the digital transformation that helps Arsenal create truly remarkable experiences for its supporters worldwide.”