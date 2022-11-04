Elrond to undergo massive rebrand as MultiversX

Beniamin Mincu, CEO and founder of MultiversX

Popular crypto platform Elrond is to completely rebrand with an eye on a future full of metaverse products.

The Paris-based organisation is shifting its focus towards the growing metaverse market by introducing new pillars into the platform, as well as changing its name to MultiversX.

Announcing the huge business shake-up, bosses will be rolling out a raft of changes across a three-day event in the French capital.

New products will include…

xFabric – a sovereign blockchain module, and core blockchain applications. Deployable in minutes. Fully customisable with features that can be adopted by any user.

xPortal – a finance-based metaverse app, accessible to anyone in the world.

xWorlds – a creation engine designed as network of interoperable metaverses.

“Incredible amounts of creative energy are being poured into multiple compelling metaverse visions.” said Beniamin Mincu, CEO and founder of Elrond Network, now MultiversX.

“MultiversX is building the collaborative framework and composable toolkit to set up the stage for a positive sum game of enormous stakes. For reimagining the entire spectrum of human experience and for reinventing the frontend of every business vertical.”

The transformation from Elrond to MultiversX will be explained over a three-day event, starting this afternoon, at Brongniart palace in Paris, attended by Jean-Noel Barrot, French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications; Sebastian Burduja, Romanian Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digitalisation, and important Industry leaders from finance, blockchain, Web3 and the metaverse.