Electric vehicle charging points lag behind rapid car uptake in UK

Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points are lagging behind government goals with just 107 local authorities across the UK successfully applying for them.

According to fresh data released by the Department for Transport (DoT), just 2,869 charging points have been installed as part of the On-street Residential Chargepoint Scheme.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen Financial Services UK revealed that electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the UK was ahead of the curve by more than 100,000 cars.

It said there were 833,000 EVs in the UK as of March – up 71 per cent on last year’s levels.

The AA is calling for an urgent boost in on-street charging to help the 40 per cent of households without a driveway, parking space or garage take part in the transition to electric vehicles.

AA’s Head of roads policy Jack Cousens said the government have been slow to act on their targets surrounding chargers, and called for greater simplicity and ease of use

“The transition to electric needs to convince people that they can easily find a charge, but we need a mix of charging speeds to make life simple for everyone. But there are huge swathes of the country without any on-street charging and that needs to be rectified urgently.”

Cousens added that the government have been very slow to act on their targets surrounding EV chargers, including a minimum of 125,000 on-street chargepoints