Election 2024: Why the major parties are right to prioritise the small business vote

Emma Jones, founder and chief executive of small business support platform Enterprise Nation

With the election manifestos coming in thick and fast, economists and politicos will be drilling down into the detail in order to work out if the respective parties have done enough to win over the electorate.

With Labour pledging to scrap business rates and Conservatives promising to abolish National Insurance Contributions for the self-employed, it’s clear the entrepreneurial and small business constituency has been clearly identified as a key swing voter. There’s everything to play for here.

The Liberal Democrats have also spotted this – and amongst its pledges is one to boost international trade by rejoining the single union.

The major parties are right to prioritise the small business vote.

The 5.5 million small businesses in the UK employ 13 million people and generate a turnover of £1.6 trillion.

But it’s not just about jobs and economics. A thriving small business sector is a catalyst for a more prosperous, resilient, and inclusive society.

Small businesses innovate more, create better jobs and deliver a bigger boost to their local economy.

If you have healthy and innovative local economies, you can afford to solve all sorts of other problems. So, the parties shouldn’t be thinking about these pledges in isolation as measures to support small business owners – they are pledges that support families and communities.

When small businesses succeed, we all benefit. Emma Jones

There is no doubt that technology is going to underpin the UK’s long-term economic prosperity, failing to tackle digital performance now is storing up problems for years, and possibly decades to come.

By introducing some consistency and centralisation to business support, we will see more small firms and start-ups benefit from the productivity gains technology and access to the right support brings, allowing them to build more innovative, sustainable and resilient businesses, not just in tech, but in hospitality, fashion and high street retail.

It is time to usher in a new era where the voices of small business owners are not only heard but amplified, shaping policies that remove barriers, provide access to resources, and pave the way for sustainable success.

As we look ahead to the next chapter of our nation’s story, it is imperative that any incoming government does not lose sight of the important contribution made by entrepreneurs, start-ups and small firms. Emma Jones

In our detailed manifesto, with ideas backed-up by independent research, Enterprise Nation has identified decisive ways the next government can make a meaningful difference to the UK’s growing start-up and small business community, helping them to innovate and create good jobs in their own communities.

An Enterprise Nation manifesto

Enterprise Nation’s manifesto centres around key policy priorities. Businesses need easy access to markets, technology, finance, space, people and power. Yes, tax cuts are helpful, but let’s think long term.

Here are the policy areas we’d like to see tackled by the next government:

Access to Markets – Prioritise measures that enable small businesses to access both domestic and international markets efficiently. A thriving export market, and a seamless process for small firms to sell their innovations into the public sector, are essential for the growth and prosperity of small businesses in the UK.

Access to Technology – Success in the global business community hinges on across the board technology adoption to enhance productivity, innovation and competitiveness. This could be efficiently delivered by a centralised one stop shop for business support.

Access to Finance – To foster small business growth, the government must facilitate access to capital, with added emphasis on supporting female founders to raise funds.

Access to People – Supporting small businesses to attract, train and retain skilled workers is key to sustainability. One way of doing this is by opening up opportunities to work with older people who have left the workforce.

Access to Space – Entrepreneurs need access to affordable space in convenient areas and at the same time local high streets need revitalising. One idea is to give local authorities powers to take over empty shops and reopen them as thriving commercial ventures, empowering small businesses and removing ugly eyesores.

Access to power – The way the government interacts with the real small businesses that power the economy must change. It is understandable that attention is given to the next unicorn but we must also usher in a new era where the voices of small business owners are not only heard but amplified. When small businesses thrive, everyone benefits.

Enterprise Nation has set out its manifesto in detail here.