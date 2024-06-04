Election 2024: Five things we learned from the ITV Sunak-Starmer debate

Tonight Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer went head-to-head in their first leaders TV debate of the general election campaign.

The Conservative and Labour party leaders engaged in a fierce hour-long battle broadcast live on ITV, moderated by veteran broadcaster Julie Etchingham.

The debate came shortly after an MRP poll for Survation suggested Labour could be set for a record majority of 487 seats, leaving the Tories on just 71.

And with both men vying for the keys to No10 on July 4, there were a series of crucial moments that could prove vital in the battle to come. Here’s all you need to know.

1. Continued absence of clarity on tax policy

Sunak tried to draw a dividing line between Labour and the Conservatives on tax, repeatedly saying Labour would raise taxes by £2,000 per household while he would cut them.

Starmer, with some justification, described the £2,000 claim as “absolute garbage”, saying the Conservatives only reached the figure after putting in “pretend Labour policies to the Treasury”.

Both Starmer and Sunak pledged, again, not to raise income tax, National Insurance and VAT. Starmer said “we will raise specific taxes and we’re really clear where they are”.

The debate on taxes will do little to assuage concerns among economists that neither party are being honest about the difficult choices facing the next government.

2. Starmer says he wouldn’t use private healthcare

Sunak said he would use private health care if he had a loved-one on a long waiting list for surgery, while Starmer said he would not.

Asked the question during the debate, the Labour leader said: “No. I don’t use private health. I use the NHS.

“That’s where my wife works, in one of the big hospitals; as I said it runs through my DNA.”

It came as the leaders clashed over the NHS and healthcare workers’ strikes despite both men saying they would not give junior doctors a 35 per cent pay rise.

3. Labour would consider offshoring asylum seekers

The Labour leader appears to have slightly strengthened his position on asylum seekers arriving in Britain.

Asked whether he would consider processing asylum applications in a third country, or offshore, Starmer said: “Yes, if that was possible to do it in compliance with international law, of course.”

The shift in the debate emerged as Sunak and Starmer argued over migration and were asked if they would leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) over the Rwanda plan.

Sunak said if “forced to choose between securing our borders and our country’s security, or a foreign court, I’m going to choose our country’s security every single time”.

While Starmer warned the UK risked becoming a “pariah” state if it left international conventions and said “we will not pull out of international agreements and international law”.

4. Personal attacks remained a theme

Both men took the opportunity to use attack lines against one another, including on the previous jobs they have held.

Starmer criticised Sunak for what he called “betting against the country”, during his time working at a hedge fund amid the financial crisis, in a departure from Labour’s usual warmth towards the Square Mile.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of representing extremists when he worked as a human rights lawyer.

“I don’t think the Labour Party can be trusted to keep this country as safe as the Conservatives,” he said.

Starmer dismissed the claim as “desperate” and said when he worked as director of public prosecutions he disrupted terrorist plots.

5. Both said the UK-US relationship would endure

The UK’s special relationship with the US would continue if Donald Trump is reelected president, Sunak and Starmer both confirmed.

The Labour leader said: “If he’s elected president of the US, then we will deal with him.

“The special relationship transcends whoever fills the post of prime minister and president because it’s such an important strong relationship.”

The Prime Minister said: “Yes, because having a strong relationship with our closest partner and ally in the United States is critical for keeping everyone in our country safe.”