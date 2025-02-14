Munich summit: Ukraine on ‘irreversible path to NATO’, Starmer tells Zelenskyy

Sir Keir Starmer told Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the UK remains committed to Ukraine “being on an irreversible path to NATO.”

Speaking to the Ukrainian President this morning, the Prime Minister “began by reiterating the UK’s concrete support for Ukraine, for as long as it’s needed”, a Downing Street spokeswoman has said.

Sir Keir was “unequivocal that there could be no talks about Ukraine, without Ukraine,” No10 added, as world leaders gather for a major defence summit at the Munich Security Conference.

It follows US President Donald Trump calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and announcing they had agreed to start negotiations on ending the war – before speaking to President Zelenskyy, in a departure from Kyiv being a full participant in decisions.

While US defence secretary Pete Hegseth suggested NATO membership was not realistic for Ukraine, despite the Biden administration’s stance along with other member states that it was “inevitable”, and stressed that Europe would have to maintain security guarantees.

But in his own phone call to the Ukrainian leader on Thursday, No10 said Starmer stressed: “Ukraine needed strong security guarantees, further lethal aid and a sovereign future, and it could count on the UK to step up.”

The spokesperson added: “The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to Ukraine being on an irreversible path to NATO, as agreed by Allies at the Washington Summit last year.

“Discussing the upcoming third anniversary of Ukraine’s courageous defence of its sovereignty in the face of Russia’s barbaric full-scale invasion, the leaders agreed that it would be an important moment to demonstrate international unity and support for Ukraine.

“The leaders also reflected on the Prime Minister’s visit to Kyiv last month, and the President updated on his plans at the Munich Security Conference. They agreed to stay in close contact.”

The annual Munich Security Conference has been thrown into sharp relief after Trump’s call to Putin, which follows his campaign assertion that he would end the Ukraine war.

President Zelenskyy, who has insisted his nation must be involved in any negotiations, will be attending the summit, alongside NATO boss Mark Rutte, UK foreign secretary David Lammy, defence secretary John Healey and technology secretary Peter Kyle.

He is expected to meet US vice president JD Vance and US secretary of state Marco Rubio, while Lammy is also set for his first meeting with counterpart Rubio on behalf of the UK.

Russia is not officially attending the conference and the BBC reported a Ukrainian official said talks between the two warring nations were “not expected”.