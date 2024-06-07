Election 2024: Five key moments from tonight’s BBC debate

Angela Rayner, left, and Penny Mordaunt during the BBC general election debate. Photo: BBC/PA

Tonight’s BBC debate marked a shift in tone from Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak’s head-to-head on ITV earlier in the general election campaign.

Appearing tonight were Conservative minister Penny Mordaunt; Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner; Daisy Cooper, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats; Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Stephen Flynn; Reform UK leader Nigel Farage; Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer; and the leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth.

There was a more measured tone than the Prime Minister and Labour leader’s appearance on Tuesday – but at times erupted into arguments loud enough to need to turn the TV down.

As seven party leaders – or leading figures – slugged it out in a 90-minute panel format, moderated by Mishal Hushain, we’ve rounded up the key moments.

1. Tory flak over D-Day slip up

Conservative cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt came under pressure during the BBC debate as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was criticised for leaving the D-Day commemorations early.

She told the audience: “Look, I think what happened was very wrong and I’m glad the Prime Minister has said that, and he’s apologised – he’s apologised to veterans.”

Mordaunt added: “I don’t want this issue to become a political football.”

But Reform UK leader Nigel Farage hit back, replying: “Well, it already is. It already is, because the veterans themselves are speaking out saying he’s let the country down.”

2. Mordaunt and Rayner squared up

As the BBC debate got underway, deputy Labour leader Rayner and Mordaunt turned on each other, as the Conservative minister attempted to draw a dividing line with Labour on defence.

Rayner insisted: “You backed Liz Truss and crashed our economy. You made people like me redundant when we were in the home care service.”

But in a punchy response, Mordaunt insisted: “Even Liz Truss on her worst days still recognised that we need a nuclear deterrent in this country.”

Both parties have made commitments on defence, with the Conservatives promising to boost military spending to 2.5 per cent, and Labour pledging a nuclear deterrent triple lock.

3. Row over immigration

Sparks flew after a question from an audience member about immigration levels in the UK.

The SNP’s Stephen Flynn wanted to share “home truths”,, including that migration is “essential for public services and businesses”, and called to “end the demonisation”.

While the Green co-leader Carla Denyer said: “If you meet a migrant in the NHS, as I did the last time they saw a GP, they’re more likely to be treating you than being a patient.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth claimed Farage wanted to use the election for his own self-interest, adding: “Too much is framed around the bigotry of people like Nigel Farage”.

Farage sarcastically replied: “Open the doors! Let everyone come! Benefits for everybody!”

4. ‘Dignified’ tax argument rumbles on

An angry argument broke out between Rayner and Mordaunt over the disputed Conservative claim that Labour would raise taxes by £2,000 per household.

The pair shouted at one another over the figure, with Mordaunt claiming her party “hated putting taxes up” and was now bringing them down.

According to fact checkers at FullFact, the £2,000 figure, an estimate of how much more tax families would pay over the next four years, is unreliable and based on various assumptions.

As the fiery clash died down, the audience applauded Denyer’s reaction: “Well that was terribly dignified wasn’t it?”

5. Labour squeezed over GB Energy

Labour have faced criticism from two sides at the BBC debate over their plans to set up GB Energy.

Mordaunt claimed the policy would result in “giant bills” and said: “Angela mentioned GB Energy, do you know what the GB stands for? It stands for giant bills, and more bills are coming with the net zero plans that Labour have.”

Meanwhile Flynn claimed what Westminster is doing – on climate policies – is a “betrayal of future generations” and stressed that the SNP would ensure a “just transition” to net zero.

It comes amis tension between Labour and the SNP over the party’s energy plans, with the Scottish party warning hiking taxing on firms’ profits would put thousands of jobs at risk.