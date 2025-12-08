Salah’s Egypt and Iran will contest a ‘pride match’ at 2026 Fifa World Cup

The 2026 Fifa World Cup match between Egypt and Iran has been designated as host city Seattle’s “pride match”.

Homosexuality is illegal in both Egypt and Iran but the local organising committee in host city Seattle – the Seattle Pride Match Advisory Committee, which is not affiliated with Fifa – has said the match on 26 June would be a showcase of the LGBTQ+ community.

The plans were confirmed before the draw and schedule was released, with the Group G match between the two conservative nations scheduled for Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders’ Lumen Field.

It comes after the previous World Cup, in Qatar in 2022, saw players threatened with yellow cards if they showed support for LGBTQ+ people during the tournament by wearing the OneLove armband.

England and Wales chose not to wear the armbands in support during the previous World Cup, where host country Qatar also has laws against LGBTQ+ people.

Committee member Eric Wahl posted on social media that “there are LGBTQIA+ people everywhere”, adding that, “all are welcome to be themselves in Seattle”.

A committee spokesperson told LGBT news outlet Outsports: “The pride match has been scheduled to celebrate and elevate pride events in Seattle and across the country, and it was planned well in advance.

“Soccer has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs. We are honoured to host a pride match and to celebrate pride as part of a global football community.

“This match reflects our ongoing commitment to respect, dignity, and unity for all.”

Iran and Mohamed Salah’s Egypt have been drawn in Group G alongside New Zealand and Belgium.

The Islamic Republic of Iran open their tournament against New Zealand in Los Angeles before taking on Belgium in the same city. They conclude with the pride match in Seattle.

Egypt begin in Seattle against Belgium before heading to Canadian city Vancouver to play New Zealand ahead of their pride match back in Seattle.