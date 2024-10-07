EFL calls for businesses as it kicks off innovation programme

The EFL Innovation Lab is a partnership with L Marks

The English Football League (EFL) is calling for businesses to join its first innovation programme and develop their products by working with its 72 professional clubs.

The EFL Innovation Lab is a partnership with corporate innovation specialist L Marks aimed at “suppliers, start-ups and scale-ups” and targeted at four key areas of business.

They are engaging with new fans, improving processes, unlocking data insights and an open category for other companies who believe they can offer “game-changing solutions”.

“We’re incredibly excited by the potential of the Innovation Lab, which will be a key priority for the league throughout this season,” said chair Rick Parry.

“We’re always striving to help clubs to operate more sustainably and efficiently, and find new ways to engage with their supporters, and the Innovation Lab will make a major contribution to this work.

“It’s easy to talk about innovation, but the real challenge is making it happen. We’re delighted to be working with L Marks, who have a proven track record of unlocking opportunities and driving growth for many of the world’s leading brands and organisations.”

The EFL runs the three divisions below the Premier League and includes Leeds United, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Derby County.

Selected suppliers will be mentored by business leaders and pilot their products with clubs during a 10-week programme. Applications are open until 24 November.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the EFL and to launch the EFL Innovation Lab,” said L Marks chief executive Daniel Saunders.

“Through this inaugural programme, we will discover the world’s most innovative suppliers, delivering unparalleled value to all 72 football clubs.

“It’s fantastic to see the EFL’s commitment to building a different kind of football league and their willingness to continuously explore new avenues for innovation.

“We are excited to see how this collaboration will not only transform the EFL and its clubs but also inspire the wider football industry to embrace innovation.”