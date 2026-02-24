eClerx Wins Stevie® Awards at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading productized services company, today announced that it has been awarded three Bronze Stevie® Awards for Innovation in Talent Development & Upskilling in the 13th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. This marks the third consecutive year that eClerx has received recognition from the Stevie Awards, reinforcing the company’s continued commitment to building future-ready capabilities and driving meaningful impact through its enterprise-wide upskilling initiatives.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 24 years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a gala awards ceremony on Friday, 17 April in Macau.

“The 13th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards saw an outstanding level of participation and excellence,” said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. “This year’s winners have demonstrated remarkable innovation, creativity, and resilience, and we commend them for raising the bar. We’re delighted to honor many of these organizations and individuals at our awards ceremony on 17 April.”

These prestigious awards were conferred to eClerx for the following initiatives:

Advancing enterprise-wide GenAI fluency: eClerx has embedded Generative AI capabilities across roles and levels, building a future-ready workforce equipped to drive innovation and client impact.

Driving AI-enabled productivity at scale: Through targeted enablement initiatives, eClerx has accelerated the adoption of AI-powered development tools to enhance productivity, efficiency, and solution quality for clients.

Translating delivery excellence into commercial impact: The firm launched structured programs to help business leaders convert operational strengths into compelling, market-facing value propositions that strengthen growth outcomes.

“This recognition reflects our deep commitment to building future-ready capabilities at scale,” said Asma Sultana, Head- Human Resources, eClerx. “At eClerx, we view upskilling as a strategic lever for innovation and growth. By embedding emerging technologies and commercial acumen into our talent ecosystem, we are enabling our teams to deliver greater value to clients in a rapidly evolving business landscape.”

This accolade places eClerx among the ranks of other industry giants recognized this year, highlighting its role as a leader in innovative and effective solutions.

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 500 enterprises, including some of the world’s leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 21,000 people across 17 countries, serving clients across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.StevieAwards.com. Sponsors and partners of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include adobo Magazine and PR Newswire Asia.

