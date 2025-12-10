eClerx Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Intelligent Process Automation PEAK Matrix® 2025

eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading productized services company, today announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s 2025 Intelligent Process Automation Platform (IPA) PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This recognition highlights the company’s rapid advancement in Agentic AI, driven by Roboworx Cogniflows, eClerx’s enterprise-grade agentic automation platform.

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® is a comprehensive framework that evaluates IPA solution providers across two main dimensions: market impact and vision, and capability. The evaluation covers factors such as market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered to clients, as well as the flexibility and ease of deployment and integration of robotic solutions. This year’s assessment placed significant emphasis on AI-first, autonomous, and agentic automation capabilities, areas in which eClerx has shown strong momentum.

“It is an honor to be named as a Major Contender by Everest Group for our AI and RPA product suite,” said Sanjay Kukreja, Chief Technology Officer, eClerx. He added, “This acknowledgment reflects the transformative results our clients have achieved using our Agentic AI platforms, Roboworx Cogniflows, and reinforces our commitment to building the next generation of autonomous enterprise technology. As the AI landscape evolves, we remain focused on integrating cutting-edge innovations that expand scalability, intelligence, and efficiency for our clients.”

eClerx’s primary strength in the Agentic automation space lies in its closed-loop learning architecture, domain-rich datasets, and deep enterprise integration capabilities—allowing AI agents to perform complex tasks such as decisioning, exception handling, recommendations, and multi-step workflow execution. Its AI capabilities also include:

Enterprise-ready Agentic AI through Roboworx Cogniflows: Roboworx Cogniflows enables enterprises to deploy autonomous digital agents that can understand unstructured data, reason through multi-step processes, trigger enterprise actions securely and learn from outcomes and improve autonomously. Cogniflows supports advanced use cases across banking, retail, communications, hi-tech, fashion and manufacturing that makes it a powerful foundation for scalable enterprise automation.

Diverse AI and GenAI platforms across the eClerx ecosystem: eClerx’s growing portfolio of Agentic and Generative AI-enabled platforms, including Roboworx Cogniflows, enterprise agentic automation, Market360, AI-driven digital shelf analytics, and GenAI360, content intelligence, creative, compliance, document processing, and knowledge workflows. This diversity allows clients to mix task automation, AI assistants, research agents, and analytics capabilities into a unified transformation strategy.

Strong governance : To ensure the upmost security and safety of client data and operations, eClerx follows Microsoft Responsible AI Standard v2, as well as industry data compliance standards, regularly testing each AI and automation platform for bias and tracking regulatory changes across the globe to promise a safe and compliant ecosystem. Earlier this year, eClerx became one of the first five global companies to achieve the ISO 42001:2023 certification for excellence in AI management systems.

: To ensure the upmost security and safety of client data and operations, eClerx follows Microsoft Responsible AI Standard v2, as well as industry data compliance standards, regularly testing each AI and automation platform for bias and tracking regulatory changes across the globe to promise a safe and compliant ecosystem. Earlier this year, eClerx became one of the first five global companies to achieve the ISO 42001:2023 certification for excellence in AI management systems. Flexible and innovative pricing models: Unlike many providers, eClerx offers highly customizable and transparent pricing for each of its IPA products, ensuring organizations only pay for the exact services they need, while also making it easy to scale support up or down when necessary.

Click here to learn more about eClerx’s digital transformation services and technology suite.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 500 enterprises, including some of the world’s leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 21,000 people across 17 countries, serving clients across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210592296/en/

Contact

Media contact

Prathibha Das

Head – Brand & Corporate Marketing

prathibha.das@eclerx.com

Aditya Modi

Head – Influencer Relations and Partnerships

aditya.modi@eclerx.com

Abstract

eClerx recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Intelligent Process Automation PEAK Matrix® 2025

TweetText

“This acknowledgment reflects the transformative results our clients have achieved using our Agentic AI platforms, Roboworx Cogniflows, and reinforces our commitment to building the next generation of autonomous enterprise technology.”