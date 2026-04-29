Nintex Debuts New On-Premises AI and Simplified Identity Management for Nintex K2

Nintex, a global leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced the release of Nintex K2 (5.9.1), the latest on-premises version of its business orchestration platform. The update added built-in on-premises AI capabilities, simplified identity management, and continued accessibility improvements for organizations operating in complex and regulated environments.

“Organizations have been under pressure to adopt AI, but for many, especially in regulated environments, the barrier hasn’t been interest, it’s been how to apply it responsibly,” said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Nintex. “K2 (5.9.1) is our first step in bringing AI directly into the platform in a way that fits how our customers operate today. By keeping AI within the boundaries they already trust, we’re giving teams a practical entry point to start using AI in workflows where it adds value without disrupting the control and governance their processes depend on.”

Organizations face mounting pressure to adopt AI workflows while maintaining governance and data sovereignty

As organizations look to adopt AI while maintaining strict governance and data sovereignty, K2 5.9.1 removes a key barrier: the need to choose between innovation and control. The release introduces a locally hosted AI engine, enabling intelligent automation that runs entirely within a customer’s environment, without reliance on external APIs or cloud services during normal operation.

New capabilities in the Nintex K2 platform

Nintex K2 (5.9.1) focuses on reducing the operational friction that slows execution in complex environments, making it easier to embed AI into workflows, manage identity at scale, and help ensure applications remain accessible and compliant. New capabilities include:

Built-in, locally hosted AI: Organizations can embed AI directly into forms and workflows using out-of-the-box actions such as sentiment analysis and severity scoring. AI-driven decisions, including routing, prioritization, and issue detection, run entirely within the customer environment, with no external dependencies required to operate the platform.

Organizations can embed AI directly into forms and workflows using out-of-the-box actions such as sentiment analysis and severity scoring. AI-driven decisions, including routing, prioritization, and issue detection, run entirely within the customer environment, with no external dependencies required to operate the platform. Simplified identity federation: Automated onboarding for OIDC-compatible identity providers, combined with a guided setup experience and built-in synchronization, reduces the complexity of managing users across systems and keeps identity data current without manual intervention.

Automated onboarding for OIDC-compatible identity providers, combined with a guided setup experience and built-in synchronization, reduces the complexity of managing users across systems and keeps identity data current without manual intervention. Enhanced accessibility and usability: WCAG runtime improvements for forms, including updates to contrast, zoom behavior, and focus states, help organizations meet accessibility standards. A new high-contrast style profile and greater control in the Workflow Designer, including optional auto-save behavior, improve usability for both end users and developers.

K2 has long served as the orchestration layer for complex, case-driven processes. With 5.9.1, Nintex extends that foundation to support a new model of execution, one that combines deterministic workflows with AI-driven decisioning inside a governed environment. This approach enables organizations to:

Introduce AI incrementally, without disrupting existing systems

Maintain full visibility and control over automated decisions

Support compliance in industries where data sovereignty is non-negotiable

Nintex K2 (5.9.1) is available now to existing customers through standard upgrade processes. Organizations can access release documentation, technical specifications, and upgrade guidance through the Nintex Community portal. To learn more about the latest release, click here.

About Nintex

Nintex, the possibility engine™, helps organizations unlock the power of agentic business orchestration by combining process intelligence, workflow orchestration, low-code development, and agentic AI to build solutions designed for their unique business challenges. Today, more than 7,000 public and private sector organizations across more than 100 countries rely on Nintex and its global partner network to supercharge business process orchestration, create purpose-built solutions, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more at nintex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429307470/en/

Contact

Tommy Morgan, media@nintex.com

Company Logo