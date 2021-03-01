E-commerce firm Bango appoints new finance chief

Data-driven commerce company Bango has today announced the appointment of Matt Garner as its new chief financial officer.

Garner will join the board of directors with immediate effect, replacing Carolyn Rand who has stepped down.

Paul Labey, CEO of Bango, thanked Rand for her service after leading a strong 2020 that saw the company deliver 70 per cent growth and record profitability.

Garner joins Bango from Global Invacom, a communications equipment firm, to whom he drove the acquisition and integration of five companies.

CEO Labey said: “I am excited to welcome Matt Garner to Bango. Matt brings a wealth of international experience managing hi-tech businesses, which will help shape the next phase of Bango’s growth.”

Newly appointed CFO Matt Garner added: “I am thrilled to join the talented team at Bango, at a time when so many growth opportunities lie ahead.”

