Dunelm reports post-lockdown sales boom on pent-up demand

Dunelm today said its sales jumped in July and August as pent-up demand helped boost revenue following the coronavirus lockdown.

The furnishings retailer reported year-on-year sales growth of 59 per cent in July and 24 per cent in August.

The Leicestershire-based firm said the rise was due to pent-up demand following store closures, as well as the timing of its summer sale.

“This performance reflects the strength of our proposition within a resilient homewares market, positive footfall growth to our mainly out-of-town superstores and continued strong growth in our home delivery offer,” the company said in a statement.

The post-lockdown boom will come as a welcome relief to Dunelm, which suffered a collapse in sales in April and May as it was forced to rely solely on online sales as a result of the pandemic.

The firm, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, said its profit for the year to the end of June could drop by as much as £21m.

Dunelm said its performance in the year to date had been “materially” ahead of expectations but warned it could not give full-year guidance due to the “uncertainty in the wider economy and the potential impact of further regional or national lockdowns”.

The company is set to release its full-year results on 10 September.