DSRPTD 2021 starts in Dubai today - and Crypto AM is there

The much-anticipated DSRPTD 2021 kicks off in Dubai later today, and Crypto AM’s editor-at-large James Bowater will be there.

Aimed at disrupting the venture capital scene and increasing brand awareness of start-ups, scale-ups, investors and government initiatives, DSRPTD is looking at growing networks, connecting people with investors and expanding their market reach and media coverage.

The event runs from today in Dubai until Wednesday October 27, with a theme of “Marketing and fundraising at their best”.

Crypto AM’s very own James Bowater will be moderating the panel on The Future of Banking and Asset & Wealth Management With Tokenisation at 1.40pm on October 27.

He will be joined on stage by speakers Jason Meyers of Auditchain, Nicole Purin of Standard Chartered, and Jimmy Nguyen of the Bitcoin Association.